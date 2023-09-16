Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty to collaborate for Mohit Suri's film

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty to collaborate for Mohit Suri's film

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 16, 2023 | 02:05 pm 2 min read

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty to collaborate once again for edge-of-the-seat thriller

Akshay Kumar will set the screens on fire once again as he is reportedly reuniting with Rohit Shetty for an edge-of-the-seat action thriller! The project, reportedly produced by Shetty and helmed by Mohit Suri, is gearing up for a takeoff in the first quarter of 2024. This yet-to-be-titled film marks the third collaboration between Kumar and Shetty following the actor's entry into the latter's Cop Universe with Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Why does this story matter?

Following the success of Shetty's cop-centric cinematic universe, which boasts hits like the Singham film series, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi—the highly-anticipated collaboration with Kumar comes as an exciting development. However, this upcoming action thriller will reportedly be a standalone venture, distinct from the cop film series, with a meticulously crafted script that reflects the vision of all three key players—Shetty, Suri, and Kumar. This project would mark the beginning of many films that Shetty plans to produce in the future.

Upcoming film features Kumar in never-seen-before avatar: Report

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Kumar has officially greenlit the project. Citing an insider source, the publication stated, "[Shetty, Suri, and Kumar] have been discussing this project for a while now and the script has finally aligned itself with the vision of all three stakeholders." Described as an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, this movie is said to feature Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar.

Action-thriller to feature strong cast

The action thriller will feature a strong cast, as the script warrants the presence of many key characters that act as catalysts in taking the story forward. "It would be among the first of the many films that [Shetty] plans to produce in the time to come. While all the narrations and paperwork are done, the team is sitting together to work on the shooting schedule now. It is expected to take off sometime next year," the source added.

Quick look at Kumar's upcoming projects

Kumar has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline! He's gearing up for the release of Mission Raniganj on October 6, followed by the Sudha Kongara-directed adaptation of Soorarai Pottru in February and Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in April. Moreover, on September 9, Kumar delighted his fans by dropping the release date for Welcome To The Jungle—one of his highly awaited films. This action-packed, multi-starrer film is set to hit the theaters on December 20, 2024.

Share this timeline