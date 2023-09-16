'Jawan' box office: SRK's film touches Rs. 700 crore worldwide

Entertainment

'Jawan' box office: SRK's film touches Rs. 700 crore worldwide

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 16, 2023 | 12:51 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is expected to enter Rs. 1,000 crore club in its third week in cinema halls

There is no stopping Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, Jawan! The film, which was released on September 7, has been shattering new box-office records almost every day. After becoming Hindi cinema's biggest opener, Jawan has conquered the box office. In just nine days of its release, the SRK starrer has also reportedly touched the Rs. 700 crore mark in terms of worldwide collections.

Why does this story matter?

Jawan marks the second theatrical release for Khan in 2023 and since the COVID-19 pandemic, too. His previous release, Pathaan, was also a record breaker at the ticket window, and 2023's biggest Hindi blockbuster so far. Given Jawan's performance and craze among people, Khan's latest release will likely beat his own film to be at the top spot of 2023's biggest Bollywood grossers.

'Jawan's global collections reach Rs. 700 crore: Report

Jawan's collections on Friday stood at a whopping Rs. 696.67 crore (worldwide), said Red Chillies Entertainment, which backed the movie. It also held a press meet in Mumbai to celebrate the film's success. Meanwhile, according to Box Office Worldwide, Jawan was estimated to have crossed Rs. 735 crore globally on the ninth day (Friday). It might surpass Rs. 1,000 crore in the third week.

In India, 'Jawan' rakes in Rs. 410.88 crore

Per Sacnilk, Jawan minted Rs. 21 crore on Friday, taking its domestic total to Rs. 410.88 crore (nett collection). With this, Jawan has reportedly become the third biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year. The top two spots are held by Pathaan (Rs. 543.05 crore) and Gadar 2 (Rs. 517.06 crore). Notably, the Sunny Deol starrer is still running successfully in theaters.

Everything to know about Khan's film

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Khan in the lead role, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Actors Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra have also played pivotal roles in the film, while Sanjay Dutt was seen in a cameo appearance. Jawan's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was released on the occasion of Janmashtami in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Share this timeline