'Super Mario,' 'Fast X': Top global box-office performers in 2023

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 12, 2023 | 05:55 pm 2 min read

Top box office performers of 2023, thus far

Audiences have been treated to a diverse range of movies and genres in the first half of 2023, including suspense, action-packed adventures, and heartwarming romantic comedies. Several mega-budget films, such as John Wick 4 and Fast X, hit the screens this year and achieved blockbuster success. Let's take a closer look at the top five highest-grossing movies worldwide in the first half of 2023.

'The Super Mario Bros.' ($1.31B)

Mario, with the help of Princess Peach, not only emerged victorious over King Bowser but also achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first film of 2023 to surpass the coveted $1B mark at the global box office. The Universal-Nintendo video game adaptation—featuring voices of Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy—secured the biggest opening weekend of 2023 and the second-largest debut for an animated movie.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' ($806M)

Touted as an emotional last ride for Marvel's space misfits, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 secured the second spot in the highest-grossing films of 2023 list, thus far. The superhero threequel—released on May 5—opened in theaters with a relatively underwhelming $118M at the North America box office, but perhaps because of positive word-of-mouth, the film raked in an impressive $806M globally.

'Fast X' ($652M)

In a remarkable feat, Fast X—which hit the theaters on May 19—is still witnessing footfalls from fans who are racing to witness the enthralling action sequences and power-pact performances. In four weeks, the film grossed a staggering $650M at the world box office, despite facing stiff competition from Guardians of the Galaxy. The film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of $350M.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' ($428.2M)

Keanu Reeves's John Wick: Chapter 4 smashed box office records, collecting a remarkable $428.2M at the worldwide box office. It opened in theaters on March 24 with a staggering $73.5M at the North American box office on the opening weekend. The fourth installment in the franchise became the highest-grossing movie, followed by 2019's Chapter 3 with $326.7M and Chapter 2 at $171.54M, reportedly.

'The Little Mermaid' ($414.2M)

Despite facing controversies, The Little Mermaid—released on May 26—continues to make waves at the global box office with an impressive $414.2M in earnings, so far. Disney's live-action adaptation of the beloved animated film from 1989, starring Halle Bailey, surpassed the $400M mark worldwide within three weeks. However, considering the film's reported production cost of $250M (excluding marketing expenses), the achievement may appear less remarkable.

