This is why #BoycottJawanMovie is trending on X

Entertainment

This is why #BoycottJawanMovie is trending on X

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 06, 2023 | 03:08 pm 3 min read

Atlee's 'Jawan,' led by Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, is up for a release on Thursday

Even before its release, Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan is creating a ruckus at the box office with its advance booking. But it's also facing a backlash of sorts on social media, with X (formerly known as Twitter) users calling for a boycott of the film. The reason you ask? It's Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's politician-actor-filmmaker son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Why does this story matter?

Jawan is Khan's second release in 2023, and also the second since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. While his last outing, Pathaan, was a mega blockbuster hit, Jawan is expected to make and break multiple records at the box office, too. The film is eyeing a theatrical release on Thursday (September 7) in multiple languages, including Hindi and Telugu.

Did Stalin's comments on Sanatana Dharma lead to the backlash?

One reason why the hashtag "boycott Jawan" is trending is related to Stalin. The Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister of Tamil Nadu recently made comments on Sanatana Dharma that triggered a controversy. He said, "We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated."

The connection between Stalin and 'Jawan'

Though Stalin's remarks stirred a political controversy, they also had an impact on Jawan, after netizens figured out his connection with the film. Jawan's distribution in Tamil Nadu is being backed by the Red Giant Movies banner, owned by Stalin. Per Wikipedia, Jawan's distribution rights for the state have been sold to Stalin, who is also a film producer.

Red Giant Media's 'Wikipedia' page shows company's upcoming titles' distribution

Khan's temple visits also triggered the 'boycott' controversy

Another factor that led to the boycott trend is Khan's recent visit to Tirupati's Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple. He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, and his Jawan co-star Nayanthara. Before that, Khan also visited the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu. Reacting to this, a user wrote on X: "Our temples are not your studios for promotion."

X user on SRK's temple visits

Everything to know about 'Jawan'

The upcoming film will see Khan essaying the roles of a father and a son. Directed by Atlee, the movie will also feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, along with Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra. Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander has composed the tracks and the background score for the movie. Khan was also recently in Dubai for Jawan's promotions.

Poll Do you think Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' should be boycotted by cinemagoers?

Yes 0.00% No 100.00% Poll is completed

Share this timeline