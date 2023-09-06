OTT: 'I Am Groot' S02 is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 02:48 pm 1 min read

'I Am Groot' S02 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel Studios's content has a separate ever-increasing fan base. The studio's latest animated series I Am Groot 2 is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar. The second season of Groot was highly anticipated and the makers have finally dropped it. The series is a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5 productions. The second season of the short animated series has five episodes.

Cast and crew of the series

The series traces the journey of Baby Groot in the Galaxy. The titular character is voiced by Vin Diesel. The cast includes Bradley Cooper, Jeffrey Wright, James Gunn, and Trevor Devall. The series is created, written, and directed by Kirsten Lepore. The project is bankrolled by Marvel Studios Animation. Kevin Feige serves as one of the executive producers of the series.

