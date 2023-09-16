No more speculations! Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik announce first pregnancy

Entertainment

No more speculations! Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik announce first pregnancy

Written by Isha Sharma September 16, 2023 | 11:57 am 2 min read

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are set to welcome their first child (Photo credit: Intagram/@rubinadilaik)

Congratulations are in order for actors Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, who have put a full stop to all the speculations and rumors surrounding the arrival of their first child. On Saturday, Dilaik posted a few photos from her holiday to announce her pregnancy, calling their unborn child "the little traveler." Notably, the actors got married in June 2018 after several years of dating.

Checked out the beautiful images yet?

In the pregnancy announcement photos posted on Instagram, the couple was seen standing on a white yacht. The caption read, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY...welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon! (sic)" In one of the photos, Shukla could also be seen cradling Dilaik's baby bump.

Check out couple's pregnancy announcement here

Instagram post A post shared by rubinadilaik on September 16, 2023 at 11:57 am IST

Rumors have been swirling for some time now

For the past few months, rumors were abuzz about Dilaik's pregnancy, especially after they reportedly visited a fertility clinic. However, the couple remained tight-lipped about the matter. While several fans stated on social media that her bump was clearly visible in her vlogs, others left comments on her recent Instagram posts and wondered why all her photos "deliberately covered her stomach."

Share this timeline