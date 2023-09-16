SIIMA 2023 Kannada, Telugu winners: 'RRR,' 'Kantara' sweep multiple categories

Written by Isha Sharma September 16, 2023 | 11:41 am 2 min read

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) are back, and how! The first day of the two-day 11th SIIMA edition commenced in all its glory on Friday night at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). While the creme-de-la-creme of Telugu and Kannada cinema was awarded during the star-studded gala on Friday night, the winners in Tamil and Malayalam industries will be announced on Saturday.

Telugu: SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Mrunal Thakur clinched awards

While SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award for RRR, Jr. NTR was adjudged the best actor for the same epic action drama. Sreeleela picked up the Best Actress for Dhamaka. Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) went to Adivi Sesh for Major, while Mrunal Thakur won the Best Actress (Critics) for Sita Ramam. Sita Ramam was also announced as the Best Film.

Here are other major Telugu winners

In addition to these, Academy Awardee MM Keeravani picked up the Best Music Director trophy for RRR, while Chandrabose was announced as the Best Lyricist for the same film. Best Playback Singer (Male) went to Miryala Ram for DJ Tillu, Best Actor in a Supporting Role was clinched by Rana Daggubati for Bheemla Nayak, and Best Cinematographer was bagged by Senthil Kumar for RRR.

Kannada winners: '777 Charlie' was deemed Best Film

Coming to Kannada cinema winners, 777 Charlie was adjudged the Best Film, while the audience's favorite Yash earned an award in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for KGF: Chapter 2. Rishab Shetty, who starred in, directed, and wrote Kantara, was announced as the Best Actor (Critics) for his sensational pan-India hit. Best Cinematographer was won by Bhuvan Gowda for KGF 2.

'Kantara' dominated in lot more categories!

Srinidhi Shetty for KGF: Chapter 2, Sapthami Gowda for Kantara, and Rishab for Kantara clinched awards in the Best Actress, Best Actress (Critics), and Special Appreciation Award (Pathbreaking Story) categories, respectively. Kantara also emerged victorious in Best Music Director (B Ajaneesh Loknath), Best Lyricist (Pramod Maravanthe), Best Actor in a Negative Role (Achyuth Kumar), and Special Appreciation Award (Mukesh Laxman) departments, among others.

