Pashmina Roshan to romance Tiger Shroff in Jagan Shakti's action-thriller

Entertainment

Pashmina Roshan to romance Tiger Shroff in Jagan Shakti's action-thriller

Written by Isha Sharma September 16, 2023 | 10:53 am 2 min read

Pashmina Roshan will reportedly star opposite Tiger Shroff in her second project

Even though her first film, Ishq Vishk Rebound, has not yet been released, Hrithik Roshan's cousin and actor Pashmina Roshan has already bagged another project, say reports. A recent Hindustan Times report said she had been roped in to play Tiger Shroff's love interest in an action thriller directed by Mission Mangal fame Jagan Shakti. It reportedly co-stars Vivek Oberoi and Sara Ali Khan.

Why does this story matter?

The film—tentatively titled Hero No. 1—is reportedly part of a three-movie deal between Shroff and Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The others include Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While the former stars Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in a special appearance, the latter is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has Shroff sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, among others.

Roshan, Khan to begin shooting next year

A source told HT, "The project features Sara and Pashmina as the leading ladies opposite Tiger, and Pashmina will play his primary love interest," adding the action-drama has a "dash of science." "Tiger has already shot for an action sequence...Sara and Pashmina will join him next year." Moreover, contrary to what the title may suggest, the film isn't related to Govinda's Hero No. 1.

Shroff to shoot 2nd schedule in Mumbai soon

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently reported that Shroff will shoot for the film's second schedule in Mumbai soon. "Tiger will start the second schedule...around the 20th of September in Mumbai. It's a 25-day schedule where Tiger will film some major action sequences of the movie. Vivek Oberoi, who plays the lead antagonist, is also set to join him on this schedule," a source told Pinkvilla.

A little about Roshan

Roshan is the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan and has reportedly been trained in acting at Mumbai's Jeff Goldberg Studio. Her debut film Ishq Vishk Rebound was announced in May 2022 and co-stars Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf, and Naila Grewal. Per reports, she has a penchant for dancing and is also a fitness enthusiast. Notably, she is followed by 139K people on Instagram.

Share this timeline