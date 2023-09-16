Happy birthday, Nick Jonas: Lesser-known facts about the singer-actor

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Nick Jonas: Lesser-known facts about the singer-actor

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 16, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Nick Jonas is celebrating his 31st birthday on Saturday (September 16)

Singer-actor Nick Jonas is a man of many talents. From winning everyone's hearts with his soothing music to making women fall in love with his acting chops, Jonas enjoys a huge fan following. On his 31st birthday, we bring you some interesting and lesser-known facts about him that his fans might not be aware of; check them out.

His talent was discovered at a barber shop

Although Jonas became popular after he joined the Jonas Brothers band with his elder brothers - Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, his singing talent was identified much before. It was at a barber's shop that his talent was discovered. Jonas was barely six years old; he was sitting inside the shop and singing when his voice caught everyone's attention.

He owns a record label

When it comes to music, Jonas truly believes in supporting young talent and providing a space or a platform that promotes or encourages creative freedom. On these very lines, Jonas decided to come up with a record label of his own which was started under the name of Safehouse Records. He collaborated with his manager Phil McIntyre and singer-songwriter Demi Lovato for it.

Nick isn't his real name

If you thought that his name was Nick, then you are mistaken. Many assume that his real name is Nicholas Jonas, but even that is partially correct. What many wouldn't know is that the 31-year-old singer was born Nicholas Jerry Jonas. However, he chose to drop his middle name and eventually picked Nick Jonas as his stage name.

He isn't the youngest Jonas sibling

While a lot of people think that he is the youngest of the Jonas brothers, that is not true. Though the band comprises only three brothers, they have one more sibling who is younger than Jonas. Named Frankie, he was called "Bonus Jonas," although he has spoken about how this nickname affected him. The youngest of the four brothers is quite popular on TikTok.

Share this timeline