OTT weekend watchlist: From 'Barbie' to 'Kaala'

Entertainment

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 16, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

From Greta Gerwig's Barbie to Chiranjeevi starrer Bholaa Shankar, a number of web series and films premiered this week on various OTT platforms. With the weekend already here, we bring you a list of titles that you can watch from the comfort of your home. So, grab a tub of popcorn and gear up to watch these interesting OTT releases.

'Barbie'

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie has had a successful run in the theaters. After minting big bucks at the domestic and international box offices, the film is now set to hit sixes from its OTT run. It also features Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Kate McKinnon. When to watch: Released on Tuesday Where to watch: BMS Stream

'Bambai Meri Jaan'

Excel Entertainment's latest offering in the world of OTT is a crime thriller series titled Bambai Meri Jaan. Starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead, it also features Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya in important roles. It's based on Hussain Zaidi's Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. When to watch: Released on Thursday Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Bholaa Shankar'

Chiranjeevi's last theatrical release, Bholaa Shankar, is now available to stream online. Co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, and Tamannaah Bhatia, it is directed by Meher Ramesh and is a Telugu remake of Vedalam, a Tamil movie that was released in 2015. Upon its release, it became a mild success at the box office. When to watch: Released on Friday Where to watch: Netflix

'Kaala'

Created by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, Kaala is a new web series starring Avinash Tiwary, Jitin Gulati, Trishaan, and Satish Badal in the lead roles. The latest crime thriller series revolves around an intelligence bureau officer who is involved in solving a case that deals with power, revenge, and criminal masterminds. When to watch: Released on Friday Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

'Love at First Sight'

Director Vanessa Caswill's latest romantic comedy movie titled Love at First Sight has skipped a theatrical release. It directly premiered on OTT. Based on Jennifer E Smith's novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, the film stars Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Dexter Fletcher, and others. When to watch: Released on Friday Where to watch: Netflix

