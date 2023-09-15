Alencier Ley Lopez refuses to apologize over sexist remarks

Alencier Ley Lopez refuses to apologize over sexist remarks

September 15, 2023

Malayalam star Alencier Ley Lopez was honored with a Special Jury Award at the Kerala State Awards for the movie 'Appan'

Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez has surrounded himself in a controversy after making "sexist" remarks. Although he is facing backlash on social media, the actor has refused to apologize for his comments. It all started at the Kerala State Awards where Lopez was honored for a film. While receiving the award, he called trophies (shaped like a female body) "tempting," irking netizens.

Why does the story matter?

Lopez, a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry, received a Special Jury Award at the 53rd Kerala State Awards 2022, which was presented on Thursday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He received the honor for his performance in the movie Appan, which was released in 2022. He also reportedly said that the cash prize of Rs. 25,000 should be increased.

What were Lopez's comments that triggered a controversy?

On Thursday, Lopez accepted the award from the state's chief minister. During his acceptance speech, he said in Malayalam, "I have a request. Do not tempt us by presenting this statuette, modeled on a woman. We have a Chief Minister who is the epitome of masculine strength. So we should be awarded with a figurine that reflects the strength of a man."

Angered netizens demanded the withdrawal of his award

A video of Lopez's acceptance speech has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). Reacting to it, one user wrote: "After this disgraceful and offensive speech from Alencier (especially on the statuette), ideally the govt/jury should withdraw this award given to him, notwithstanding the quality of his performance. The comments show that he doesn't even repent his past actions."

Lopez on apology and morality

Lopez reportedly refused to apologize saying people shouldn't come to him to teach morality. "It's not only women, but men too face various issues in the cine field. The actors who we call 'junior artists' suffer the worst. If not the big stage, where will I make such a comment? I spoke at the event knowing it was a big stage," he reportedly said.

