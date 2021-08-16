'#Home' trailer: It's about a father, sons and social media

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 09:30 pm

Amazon Prime Video has dropped a trailer of its upcoming Malayalam movie, #Home. Directed by Rojin Thomas, it talks about how a technology-challenged father tries to learn about social media to feel more connected to his children and fill the generation gap. The film is shown to be a product of the work-from-home culture that the world went through during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

About

What happens in the trailer?

It begins with Oliver seeking his youngest son's help to learn WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Now, this way, he could be closer to his children, who are always into their phones. Also, Oliver could avoid awkward situations when someone asks him to click a photo from a smartphone. While he slowly learns, the trailer simultaneously shows the addiction and reactions to forward messages/posts.

Real Life

Story is relatable as elders face similar situation in reality

#Home is a simple light-hearted story yet has a powerful message of surviving in a world of hashtags and Stories. It felt quite relatable, as every household has elders who go through a similar situation that has been shown in the trailer. Although it is a serious topic, the director has delivered it in a comic style, making it interesting for all age groups.

Reactions

Netizens praise Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi in the trailer

The trailer has made Malayalam movie fans happy. Many have praised the cast, especially Sreenath Bhasi, who has earlier won hearts in Kumbalangi Nights (2019), and here, he portrays the eldest son. Also, veteran actor Indrans, who plays the father, Oliver, is impressive in the clip. "Expecting another joyful feel-good family entertainer," a user wrote, while another commented, "The entertaining Mollywood is back."

Release Date

The movie is going to premiere on August 19

Apart from the lead actors, the movie also stars Vijay Babu, Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles. Produced by Babu, the family drama is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 19 during the time of Onam celebrations.