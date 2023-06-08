Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil's 'Dhoomam' trailer out; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 08, 2023, 04:51 pm 1 min read

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most adept actors in the South Indian film industry. In the last few years, the actor has received nationwide acclaim and fans are rooting for his upcoming film Dhoomam. The makers released the trailer of the Malayalam film and it promises a gripping thriller. The film is slated to be released on June 23.

Cast and release date of the film

The movie is helmed by Pawan Kumar and it marks his first collaboration with Faasil. The cast includes Aparna Balamurli and Roshan Mathew, among others. The project is bankrolled by the notable banner Hombale Films. The banner tweeted, "A few souls leave behind a trail (er) of Smoke and Mirrors." The release will take place in five Indian languages—Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

