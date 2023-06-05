Entertainment

Malayalam actor-mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi (39) dies in road accident

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 05, 2023, 11:15 am 2 min read

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi has passed away in a road accident. RIP

Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi is no more. The 39-year-old reportedly lost his life in a harrowing road accident that transpired in the early hours of Monday (June 5). The accident is believed to have taken place at Kaipamangalam, Kerala around 4:30am. Three other mimicry artists—Binu Adimalu, Ullas, and Mahesh—were injured in the mishap and are being treated at a Kodungallur-based hospital.

Their car suffered a collision with a goods carrier

Per Onmanorama, the four friends were returning from Vatkara. However, the car they were traveling in collided with a goods carrier and Sudhi suffered intense head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital in Kodungallur, but could not be saved. "It was a head-on collision. [They] were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment," said police.

Fans and well-wishers paid condolences

Fans took to social media to condole Sudhi's untimely demise. Bhim Army Kerala, a social activism group wrote on Twitter, "As a champion for the marginalized community, his passing leaves a void in our hearts. Our thoughts are with his family & friends during this difficult time." People also flooded the comments section of his last Instagram post with condolence messages.

He is survived by his wife and two kids

Sudhi is reportedly survived by his wife Renu and his two children, one of whom is a toddler. Allegedly, this was his second marriage, and Sudhi was quite open about his personal life and used to appear with his family at several events and programs. His Instagram account (@kollam_sudhi_) captured several moments with his wife, friends, and kids, especially his toddler.

Career: Sudhi had starred in several films

Sudhi reportedly rose to stardom due to his comic timing and versatility and stepped into showbiz with the 2015 film Kanthari. Some movies that he acted in include An International Local Story, Kattappana, Kuttanadan, Theta Rappai, Vakathiriv, Keshu Ee Dihin Nathan, Escape, and Swargathile Katturumb, among others. Tragically, he had celebrated his birthday merely two weeks ago, which also remains his last Instagram post.