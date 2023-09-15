Hollywood films that capture the essence of motherhood

Entertainment

Hollywood films that capture the essence of motherhood

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 15, 2023 | 06:44 pm 2 min read

Top Hollywood movies on motherhood

Motherhood, with its profound complexities and unparalleled love, has seldom been explored in Hollywood cinema in recent years. From triumphs to challenges and heartaches, these movies have offered a poignant and often unfiltered lens through which we witness the journey of women navigating the intricate role of being a mother. These films have captured those myriad emotions and the relationships with their children beautifully.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Oscar-winning 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh (mother) and Stephanie Hsu (daughter). This cinematic brilliance not only shows the mother navigating and battling multiverses, but also her grappling with the intricacies of being a mother. In this mind-bending narrative, a mother tries to repair the bond with her daughter.

'Mother's Day' (2016)

Garry Marshall's 2016 rom-com film Mother's Day has a star cast of Jennifer Anniston, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Shay Mitchell, Jason Sudeikis, Britt Robertson, Timothy Olyphant, Jack Whitehall, Margo Martindale, and Héctor Elizondo. It delves into the diverse experiences of motherhood, from the challenges of single parenthood to the complexities of mother-daughter relationships in the week before Mother's Day as three generations gather together.

'Mothers and Daughters' (2016)

Directed by Paul Duddridge and Nigel Levy, Mothers and Daughters explores the intricate dynamics of motherhood and the diverse mother-daughter relationship. It weaves together multiple narratives, each highlighting the joys, struggles, and complexities of the mother-daughter relationship from photographer Rigby Gray's perspective. The film stars Courtney Cox, Susan Sarandon, Christina Ricci, Sharon Stone, Eva Amurri, Roselyn Sánchez, EG Daily, and Ashanti, among others.

'Lady Bird' (2017)

Starring Saoirse Ronan as the titular character, the 2017 coming-of-age comedy-drama film Lady Bird marks Greta Gerwig's solo directorial debut. Laurie Metcalf plays the role of the mother. The strained and complex relationship between Lady Bird and her mother is at the heart of the narrative. Set against the backdrop of a turbulent mother-daughter dynamic, it explores their growth amid conflicts and growing pains.

'Freaky Friday' (2003)

The 2003 fantasy comedy-drama film Freaky Friday, based on the 1972 namesake novel by Mary Rodger, is a fun and playful take on the mother-daughter dynamic. When a magical switch occurs between a teenage daughter and her mother, they find themselves in each other's shoes. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, it emphasizes the importance of understanding and empathy but with humor.

Share this timeline