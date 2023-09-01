'Friday Night Plan,' 'The Freelancer' streaming now on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag September 01, 2023 | 04:19 pm 1 min read

The biggest OTT releases of this week are here

Another weekend is here and we all are looking for our OTT getaway! The week is unique as two absolutely poles apart content are streaming on two OTT giants—Friday Night Plan on Netflix and The Freelancer on Disney+ Hotstar. The former is a light-hearted comedy-drama and the latter is a hardcore action thriller. A double bonanza weekend is ready for the desis!

'Friday Night Plan' in a nutshell

Babil Khan's Friday Night Plan revolves around two siblings—one, a nerd and another a mischievous fellow—being unsupervised and their plans for a Friday night. The cast includes Juhi Chawla and Amrith Jayan in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Kassim Jagmagia under the Excel Entertainment banner. The movie is helmed by Vatsal Neelakantan.

'The Freelancer' in a nutshell

Neeraj Pandey's The Freelancer is an action thriller based on Shirish Thorat's A Ticket to Syria and the project is helmed by Bhav Dhulia. The cast is headlined by Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher, among others. The cast also includes Kashmira Pardeshi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Manjari Fadnis, and Sushant Singh, among others. The screenplay is penned by Pandey and Ritesh Shah.

