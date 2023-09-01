Revisiting #What'sWrongWithSecretaryKim: Ultimate rom-com buffet that hits the right spot

Entertainment

Revisiting #What'sWrongWithSecretaryKim: Ultimate rom-com buffet that hits the right spot

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 01, 2023 | 02:10 am 4 min read

Revisiting 2018's K-drama 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim'

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is one of the most frequently recommended K-dramas under the "must-binge, swoon-worthy" series list, and it's not without reason! Originally aired in 2018—this K-drama unfolds as a slow-burning rom-com, set ironically in the high-paced corporate world. While the storyline might not be relatable, it's the writing coupled with humor that transforms this narrative into a captivating tale of escapism.

'W3SK': Lustrous tale of blossoming love in corporate world

Meet the "narcissist of the century" Vice President Lee Young-joon (Park Seo-joon) and his "secretary of the year" Kim Mi-so (played by Park Min-young). Together, this unconventional duo forms an extraordinary alliance in the corporate sphere. However, when Kim decides to resign after nine years of service, the self-absorbed and haughty Lee finds himself utterly bewildered by her decision and makes an unusual proposition.

Seo-joon illuminates the screen (quite literally) as a multifaceted VP

While Lee's persona exudes blatant narcissism, beneath his self-absorbed exterior lies a constellation of emotions. The best part is, that Seo-joon incredibly brings out Lee's complexity—with perfect facial expressions and body language that vividly capture his charm and absurdity. As the story unfolds, Lee's character transitions from egotist to a man wrestling with insecurities, and this journey underscores Seo-joon's prowess in portraying multi-dimensional characters.

Min-young brings a refreshing energy on-screen with her portrayal

Before Min-young graced W3SK, she appeared in acclaimed series like Queen for Seven Days and Remember. Taking a sharp departure from her previous roles, Min-young showcased her acting finesse—drawing viewers into the captivating tale she weaves as Kim. Min-young aptly captures Kim's journey from a self-sacrificing secretary—who is struggling with financial woes—to a passionate woman pursuing her dreams, which resonates deeply with viewers.

Narrative is simple yet endearing—credit goes to structured writing

The standout point of the series is its structured writing by Jung Eun-young, which is woven with threads of humor, emotions, and romance. One of the strengths of the writing lies in its character development—as each character has their quirks and vulnerabilities. Moreover, the narrative takes time to peel back the layers of the past, revealing the motivations and histories that shaped these characters.

Strengths: Lead characters' dynamic chemistry and playful banter

When Kim announces her decision to quit, Lee—unable to digest this fact—puts every ounce of his energy into making his secretary stay, even when Kim attempts to justify her decision, her reasoning falls on deaf ears. The conversations and chemistry between these two characters are greatly amplified through the witty exchanges during this time—which creates a dynamic that's simultaneously humorous and endearing.

Supporting actors provide healthy distractions in the series

To introduce healthy distractions—in the series spanning 16 episodes—supporting actors shine as guiding stars. The characters ranging from Lee's loyal friend Park Yoo-sik (Kang Ki-young) to the newly appointed secretary Kim Ji-ah (Pyo Ye-jin), and even Lee Sung-yeon (Lee Tae-hwan), Lee's half-brother, contribute to the narrative's richness. Each of these characters imparts a unique flavor to the plot, with their antics and unique storylines.

Is the series different from the novel?

Adapted from Jung Kyung-yoon's eponymous novel which was first published in 2013, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, later transitioned into a webcomic in 2016. While the TV series remains faithful to the novel—numerous viewers have expressed the viewpoint that Lee's character diverges from the portrayal in the novel, where he is depicted as an individual with even more pronounced narcissistic tendencies, consistently championing himself.

Would it be worthwhile to invest your time in 'W3SK'?

For those who enjoy dramas that are adorned with the stardust of romance, Lee and Kim's saga extends a heartwarming invitation. The playful banter between the protagonists and the characters' journey of discovering the truth about their pasts makes it a captivating worthwhile watch. Whereas, for those who are seeking groundbreaking plots and gritty realism, the narrative of W3SK might appear less novel.

Share this timeline