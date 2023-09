Jimmy Sheirgill-Arshad Warsi's 'Choona' gets a new release date

Written by Aikantik Bag September 01, 2023

The eagerly awaited heist comedy-drama series Choona, starring Bollywood stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Arshad Warsi, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 29. Initially scheduled for an August 3 release, the show was delayed for unknown reasons. Written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Flying Saucer, Choona promises an engaging storyline and a talented ensemble cast.

Choona follows a group of underdogs seeking revenge against a resourceful politician, played by Sheirgill. The series features a set of actors including Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, and Niharika Lyra Dutt. With such an intriguing premise and diverse cast, viewers are in for a treat.

