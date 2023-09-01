Prabas's 'Salaar' postponed; might now release in December or January

Prabas's 'Salaar' postponed; might now release in December or January

Written by Isha Sharma September 01, 2023 | 04:23 pm 3 min read

'Salaar' will no longer release on September 28

In a huge jolt to fans, Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been postponed, reported Pinkvilla. Starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, it was supposed to be released on September 28 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam﻿. While pending post-production work is the reported reason, some fans are speculating that Jawan's arrival (September 7) might be another contributing factor.

The action extravaganza needs more time to wrap up work

A source informed Pinkvilla, "Salaar holds a prominent position among the big films emerging from India, and the creators are determined to meet the high expectations of fans and moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film is not yet ready and requires additional time for post-production." "Consequently, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and their team collectively agreed to postpone the movie from its original September 28 release date."

Refunds will be issued to the US audience

Salaar's advance bookings had already opened overseas and was doing terrific business, so this development will come as shocking news to them. Responding to this, the same source added, "The distributors in the USA and India have been notified; the USA's bookings will be canceled and refunds will be issued. The makers will finalize a new date and make an official announcement soon."

How does 'Jawan' play a role here?

Jawan's arrival might be a reason behind Salaar's delay since the Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer is expected to set the box office ablaze. Apart from Hindi, it's also releasing in Tamil and Telugu and hence would have been a direct competitor to Salaar, despite the gap between their release dates. To recall, earlier, Prabhas's Adipurush was also pushed due to VFX re-work.

Prabhas fans aren't pleased, but 'The Vaccine War' will benefit

Expectedly, fans haven't taken the news pleasantly, considering how long they have been waiting to watch the action flick. One fan tweeted, "This is the worst news ever," while another said, "Salaar team needs to get their act together. This is very frustrating for Prabhas fans." Notably, Salaar's postponement is beneficial for Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, which is releasing on September 28.

December 2023 won't suit 'Salaar,' here's why

It remains to be seen if the film will make it on time to theaters in December 2023 or January 2024. If it releases in December, it will have to face Animal and Sam Bahadur, both of which are scheduled for December 1. SRK's Dunki is also planning to release on Christmas. Considering these factors, Salaar will need to choose another slot.

