Shriya Saran's 41st birthday: Looking at actor's notable Hindi films

Written by Isha Sharma September 11, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to actor Shriya Saran!

Ever since making her debut in showbiz through the 2001 Telugu film Ishtam, Shriya Saran has created a distinguished place for herself through films like RRR, Tagore, and Chatrapathi, among others. A trained dancer, Saran has also appeared in numerous Hindi and Tamil films in her long career. On her 41st birthday, we take a look at some of her most notable Hindi projects.

'Drishyam' (2015) and 'Drishyam 2' (2022)

Hindi cinephiles best remember Saran for her role as Nandini Salgaonkar in the thriller films Drishyam and Drishyam 2, where she played the wife of Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar and mother of Ishita Dutta's character. A remake of the Malayalam films of the same name, the Drishyam films are among the finest Hindi movies in recent times and have been successful critically and commercially.

'Awarapan' (2007)

Mohit Suri's Awarapan is best remembered for its glorious soundtrack, which had songs such as Toh Phir Aao, Mahiya, and Tera Mera Rishta. Reportedly, an unofficial remake of the South Korean movie A Bittersweet Life, it starred Saran as Aaliyah, the love interest of the movie's protagonist Shivam Pandit, essayed by Emraan Hashmi. Despite being a commercial failure, it is now loved by viewers.

'Shukriya: Till Death Do Us Apart' (2004)

In Anupam Sinha's Shurkiya: Till Death Do Us Apart, Saran shared the screen space with Anupam Kher, Aftab Shidvasani, Rati Agnihotri, and Indraneil Sengupta. It was an adaptation of the Hollywood film Meet Joe Black, which came out in 1998 and starred Brad Pitt. In it, Saran played Sanam Jindal, one of the primary protagonists of the film, and earned praise for her performance.

'Gali Gali Chor Hai' (2012)

In the black comedy satirical film Gali Gali Chor Hai, Saran was seen alongside Akshaye Khanna, Mughda Godse, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Satish Kaushik, among others. The film revolved around the malpractices and corruption in the Indian system and how it impacts citizens. The Rumi Jaffery directorial is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.

