Yu Oh-seong's birthday special: Reflecting on Korean actor's iconic films

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 11, 2023 | 01:15 am 2 min read

Korean actor Yu Oh-seong celebrates his 57th birthday on Monday

Known for his remarkable talent and versatility, Yu Oh-seong is a prominent name in the South Korean entertainment industry. With a career spanning three decades, the legend has not only carved a niche for himself in the realm of Korean entertainment but has also left an indelible mark on the global stage. On his 57th birthday, let's explore the Korean actor's iconic films.

'The Spy' (1999)

In 1999, Yu achieved a breakthrough in his film career by starring in Jang Jin's acclaimed cult comedy—The Spy. This film revolves around a North Korean spy, Li Cheol-jin, who embarks on a daring mission to infiltrate the eastern coast of South Korea to steal a Super Pig DNA sample. However, as Li travels to meet his contact in Seoul, he encounters unexpected challenges.

'Attack the Gas Station' (1999)

After the success of The Spy, Yu's filmography received another notable addition with the crime-comedy film Attack the Gas Station. Helmed by Kim Sang-jin, this film focuses on the escapades of a quartet of thugs who, driven by sheer boredom, decide to rob a gas station. Frustrated by their inability to secure money from the register, they take everyone at the station hostage.

'Friend' (2001)

In Friend (2001), Yu delivered a memorable performance in the role of Lee Joon-seok. As the complex and morally ambiguous gangster, Yu brought depth to the character, earning worldwide acclaim from audiences and critics alike. His portrayal of Lee was a masterclass in character development, showcasing his ability to convey a wide range of emotions, from loyalty and camaraderie to betrayal and vulnerability.

'Champion' (2002)

Yu's portal of Kim Deuk-gu in the 2002 Korean movie Champion is another memorable performance where he brings an iconic character to life on screen. His ability to embody the physicality and determination required of a boxer was truly impressive. He also delves into the emotional complexities of his character, depicting Kim's struggles and triumph. Champion is based on Korean boxer Duk Koo Kim.

