AbRam's favorite song, 'Jawan's alleged corporate booking: Highlights from #AskSRK

Entertainment

AbRam's favorite song, 'Jawan's alleged corporate booking: Highlights from #AskSRK

Written by Isha Sharma September 03, 2023 | 05:21 pm 3 min read

Roundup of SRK's Sunday chat session on X

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster for his upcoming action thriller film Jawan, which will be released on Thursday (September 7). He also conducted his uber-popular #AskSRK session on X. As is the tradition, he was flooded with questions about the film, general life philosophy, and an outpouring of love. Here are the top five highlights from Khan's tête-à-tête with fans.

First, check out 'Jawan's new poster

What's the moral of 'Jawan'? SRK explains

An X user named Roshan Pathak asked Khan, "What moral can be learned from the movie Jawan?" To this, Khan replied, "The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right." To note, the film's female cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (special appearance), among others.

Appreciation for co-star Nayanthara

The film will mark "Lady Superstar" Nayanthara's debut in Hindi cinema. At present, she is the top female actor in Tamil cinema. Writing about her, SRK tweeted, "She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and the Hindi audience appreciates her hard work."

Question that talked about corporate booking!

Pathaan's mammoth collections were marred by allegations of corporate booking (when thousands of seats are booked by the concerned film's team). And now, Jawan is gradually looking at a similar controversy. When an X user brought this up, SRK retorted, "Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan."

His philosophy and approach to life

SRK is known for sharing a lot of philosophical insights during his interviews. When a fan thanked him for being their inspiration, Khan had the kind of wise, mature response he's known for. He wrote, "I have learned this in my life...if the mind can conceive it...the heart can believe it...then u can achieve it. Work always like that, and don't forget to pray! "

This is AbRam's favorite song from 'Jawan' album

When a user asked "King" Khan about his youngest child AbRam's favorite song from the film, the Fan actor replied, "There's a beautiful Lori (lullaby) in the film. Otherwise, my favorite is Chaleya...and the film version of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya." Notably, the movie's music and background score is composed by leading musician Anirudh, who has also sung Zinda Banda and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Share this timeline