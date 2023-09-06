Box office collection: 'OMG 2' struggles to breach Rs. 150cr-mark

September 06, 2023

'OMG 2' box office collection

Akshay Kumar tasted success with OMG 2 and it was a relief for the superstar as his past works tanked badly at the box office. The movie is now struggling to reach the Rs. 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. With Jawan releasing on Thursday, the social drama is likely to be taken down from the theaters soon.

Meager chances of revival at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Rai directorial earned Rs. 81 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 148.28 crore in India. The film is struggling to earn money at the box office. The cast includes Yami Gautam Dhar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil, among others. It revolves around sex education in India and received positive reviews from critics.

