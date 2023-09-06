Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' eyes another humongous weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 11:16 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Sunny Deol is at an all-time high and the superstar's recently released film Gadar 2 is showing no signs of slowing down. In its fourth week, the collection is increasing on weekdays and it is no less than a revelation. The movie has already surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark and is slowly inching toward the box office record of Pathaan.

Quite stable at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 2.6 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 506.27 crore in India. The film will have a crucial weekend ahead as it will be pitted against Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

