Heavy rain in Delhi; flights delayed at IGI Airport 

Delhi and its neighboring regions of Noida and Ghaziabad were hit by heavy rainfall early on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert across all stations in Delhi and the national capital region(NCR), predicting light rainfall with drizzle and cloudy skies. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 25°C, while the maximum could touch 34°C.

Travel disruptions Over 50 flights delayed, 5 canceled The heavy downpour has affected air travel, with over 50 flights delayed and five canceled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to travel booking site Ixigo. The regional meteorological department had issued a nowcast alert at 6:00am predicting very light rainfall or drizzle at many places in Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

Weather forecast Yellow alert issued in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and rain in northern India on Tuesday, with yellow alerts issued across parts of Himachal Pradesh. Orange alerts have been issued for parts of Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu. Meanwhile, strong surface winds are expected to prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday.

Weather impact Monsoon mayhem in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand The monsoon season has been particularly devastating in Himachal Pradesh this year, with 229 fatalities due to rain-related incidents and road accidents. Kangra district recorded the highest number of rain-related deaths at 26. Uttarakhand also witnessed a deadly flash flood on August 5 in its Uttarkashi district, causing loss of life and property.