Heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand, northeast; Kedarnath yatra halted
Heads up: the IMD just put Uttarakhand and parts of the Northeast—including Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh—on red alert for heavy rain on August 12.
The weather's so intense that the Kedarnath Yatra has been halted for three days starting Monday.
Floods in Bihar; NDRF teams deployed
Bihar, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh are under orange alerts with more rain on the way.
Bihar's especially struggling with floods—Bhagalpur district is hit hard, homes have been lost, and NDRF teams are out rescuing people.
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is seeing some rain in the morning and Mumbai's finally getting some monsoon action after a dry spell (yellow alert there).
Monsoon season's definitely making its presence felt across India right now.