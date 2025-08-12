SC tells Delhi, NCR to remove all stray dogs
The Supreme Court just told Delhi and NCR to remove all stray dogs from public spaces within eight weeks. This move comes after a spike in dog bite cases and rabies deaths.
In Delhi and NCR, captured strays must be sterilized, vaccinated, and kept in shelters—they won't be released back onto the streets.
New order vs existing laws
Until now, Indian laws like the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control Rules said strays should be cared for locally and returned after sterilization.
The new order flips that for Delhi and NCR—dogs will stay in shelters instead of going back outside.
Why this decision was taken
India has over 15 million stray dogs. In 2024 alone, there were more than 3.7 million reported dog bites and 54 rabies deaths—many victims were kids under 15.
With India making up over a third of global rabies deaths (according to WHO), this decision aims to make public spaces safer for everyone.