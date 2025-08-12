Next Article
Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging, traffic jams reported
Delhi-NCR woke up to a soggy Tuesday as heavy rain led to waterlogged streets at key spots like Minto Bridge and Vijay Chowk.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert, warning of more thunderstorms and showers through the day.
Expect temps between 25°C and 34°C, with light rain likely to stick around till Wednesday.
More rain expected later this week
The downpour has made commuting tough—waterlogging and traffic jams are slowing things down across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.
Main roads like NH-9 and Kalindi Kunj are packed, with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic reported in places like Noida's Sector 18 and Rao Tularam Marg.
IMD says more showers are coming later this week, so it's smart to check updates before heading out.