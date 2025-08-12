Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging, traffic jams reported

More rain expected later this week

The downpour has made commuting tough—waterlogging and traffic jams are slowing things down across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

Main roads like NH-9 and Kalindi Kunj are packed, with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic reported in places like Noida's Sector 18 and Rao Tularam Marg.

IMD says more showers are coming later this week, so it's smart to check updates before heading out.