SUV with drugs, alcohol hits pedestrians; driver arrested
Early Sunday morning near Talkatora Stadium, a Mahindra Thar driven by 26-year-old Ashish Bachchas struck and killed two pedestrians.
Police say Bachchas was under the influence of drugs at the time.
Inside the SUV, officers found cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, cannabis, charas, an empty liquor bottle, ₹25,000 in cash, and a mobile phone.
The victims—identified as Sujesh Kshetri from Sikkim and another person—were rushed to AIIMS but did not survive.
Thar had unpaid speeding fine
Police arrested Bachchas on the spot and have registered a case for causing death by negligence and narcotics offenses.
The Thar had an unpaid speeding fine from earlier this month.
Investigators are now tracing where the drugs came from and piecing together how the crash unfolded.