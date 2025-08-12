SUV with drugs, alcohol hits pedestrians; driver arrested India Aug 12, 2025

Early Sunday morning near Talkatora Stadium, a Mahindra Thar driven by 26-year-old Ashish Bachchas struck and killed two pedestrians.

Police say Bachchas was under the influence of drugs at the time.

Inside the SUV, officers found cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, cannabis, charas, an empty liquor bottle, ₹25,000 in cash, and a mobile phone.

The victims—identified as Sujesh Kshetri from Sikkim and another person—were rushed to AIIMS but did not survive.