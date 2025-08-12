Next Article
Rajasthan to conduct cloud-seeding trial using drones today
Rajasthan is rolling out its first-ever drone-based artificial rain trial at Jaipur's Ramgarh Dam today.
Partnering with GenX AI, the state will conduct 60 cloud-seeding test flights using drones—basically, using tech to nudge clouds into raining exactly where it's needed, instead of the old-school aircraft approach.
Agriculture Minister to start the trial
Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena will kick off the trial at 2pm inviting locals to see this new tech in action.
Past attempts with planes didn't really work out, but drones can zero in on smaller areas for better results—as long as there's enough moisture in the clouds.
It's a fresh hope for tackling drought and helping farmers when they need it most.