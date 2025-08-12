Telangana minister orders road to disabled man's home after eviction India Aug 12, 2025

In Jagtial, Telangana, a disabled man named Raja Gangaram was dragged out of the Collector's office during a public grievance session after asking—yet again—for a road to his home.

He's been waiting eight years for this basic need, despite earlier promises from officials.

The incident quickly caught people's attention and left many upset about how it was handled.