Next Article
Telangana minister orders road to disabled man's home after eviction
In Jagtial, Telangana, a disabled man named Raja Gangaram was dragged out of the Collector's office during a public grievance session after asking—yet again—for a road to his home.
He's been waiting eight years for this basic need, despite earlier promises from officials.
The incident quickly caught people's attention and left many upset about how it was handled.
Minister's intervention comes after uproar over eviction
After video footage of the eviction emerged and drew widespread outrage, Telangana Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar stepped in and ordered that a road to Gangaram's house be built right away.
Officials said staff acted after repeated requests were ignored, but the minister's quick response now aims to fix Gangaram's long-standing issue.