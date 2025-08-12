Next Article
Uttarakhand on red alert for heavy rain; schools, Kedarnath Yatra halted
From August 12 to 14, Uttarakhand is on red and orange alert for heavy rain, especially in Rudraprayag and other districts.
To keep everyone safe, all schools (classes 1-12) and Anganwadi centers in Dehradun are closed today.
The famous Kedarnath Yatra is also paused for three days.
District magistrate issues warning
With the IMD warning about intense rainfall across several districts, officials are keeping a close watch on river levels to prevent flooding.
District Magistrate Prateek Jain has asked teams to stay alert and help people move if needed—especially those living near water bodies.
If you're in the area or know someone who is, stay updated and prioritize safety until conditions improve.