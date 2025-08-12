Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in northern Tamil Nadu
Heads up, Chennai and folks in northern Tamil Nadu—IMD says rain is on the way!
Expect heavy showers in Tiruvallur and Ranipet on August 12 and 13, with Vellore and Tirupattur getting their share on August 13.
Some parts of Chennai could also see light to moderate rain, plus a bit of thunder and lightning over the next day.
Low-pressure area expected to form over Bay of Bengal
The southwest monsoon brought light showers to spots like Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, Tiruttani, Tiruvallur, Vellore, and Salem just yesterday.
Meanwhile, Chennai hit a warm 35.3°C at Nungambakkam.
Looking ahead, a low-pressure area might form over the Bay of Bengal around August 13—so more weather twists could be coming soon.