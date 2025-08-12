IMD warns of heavy rain in northern Tamil Nadu India Aug 12, 2025

Heads up, Chennai and folks in northern Tamil Nadu—IMD says rain is on the way!

Expect heavy showers in Tiruvallur and Ranipet on August 12 and 13, with Vellore and Tirupattur getting their share on August 13.

Some parts of Chennai could also see light to moderate rain, plus a bit of thunder and lightning over the next day.