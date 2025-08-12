Next Article
Woman ends life over husband's dowry demands
A 24-year-old woman from Hisar died by suicide on August 10, 2025, after facing ongoing dowry demands from her husband—an armyman—and his family.
The marriage was just five months old when things soured over their demand for a car.
Unable to meet these expectations, she moved back to her parents' home in June.
Woman received divorce papers
Things got even tougher when she received divorce papers from her husband.
She took poison and was declared dead at Hansi's civil hospital.
Police are now investigating claims of dowry harassment and looking into all events leading up to her death.