Next Article
NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment delayed: Here's why
If you're waiting for your NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results, there's a bit of a delay. The choice-filling stage wrapped up late on August 11, so the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) couldn't release results as planned.
Now, everyone's watching for the new result date to drop on the official MCC website.
What to do after results are out
Once announced, results will be based on your NEET rank, college/course preferences, and reservation rules.
If you get a seat, you'll need to head to your allotted college for document checks and admission formalities.
And if seats are left after this round, don't stress—there'll be more rounds like Round 2 and Mop-up coming up.