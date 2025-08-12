Breakthroughs in med tech could end cancer, paralysis soon India Aug 12, 2025

A Budapest med student, Chris Chrysanthou, says huge breakthroughs could help end cancer, blindness, and paralysis within the next five years.

He points to mRNA vaccines training our immune systems to fight tumors, suggesting that this approach could transform cancer treatment.

Gene editing and stem cell tech are already helping some people with vision loss see again.