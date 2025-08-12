Next Article
Breakthroughs in med tech could end cancer, paralysis soon
A Budapest med student, Chris Chrysanthou, says huge breakthroughs could help end cancer, blindness, and paralysis within the next five years.
He points to mRNA vaccines training our immune systems to fight tumors, suggesting that this approach could transform cancer treatment.
Gene editing and stem cell tech are already helping some people with vision loss see again.
Brain implants help paralyzed patients walk
Chrysanthou also highlights prime editing as a possible cure for genetic blindness and notes that brain implants in China have helped paralyzed patients walk.
Meanwhile, India faces a tough battle: a 2022 Lancet study shows it ranks third in global cancer cases and second in deaths, with numbers expected to rise—making new treatments more urgent than ever.