Maharashtra: 10 dead, several injured after vehicle falls down slope
A heartbreaking accident in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune on Monday left 10 people dead after a pick-up van carrying devotees, including women and children, fell about 25-30 feet down a slope in Papalwadi village.
The group was on their way to Kundeshwar temple when the tragedy struck.
CM Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹4 lakh support
More than 20 people were injured and are getting treated at different hospitals.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared his condolences and announced ₹4 lakh support for each victim's family.
Police are investigating what caused the crash, while local leaders say the nine women who died were farmers headed for worship.
The state is stepping in to make sure everyone gets the care they need.