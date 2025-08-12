Maharashtra: 10 dead, several injured after vehicle falls down slope

CM Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹4 lakh support

More than 20 people were injured and are getting treated at different hospitals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared his condolences and announced ₹4 lakh support for each victim's family.

Police are investigating what caused the crash, while local leaders say the nine women who died were farmers headed for worship.

The state is stepping in to make sure everyone gets the care they need.