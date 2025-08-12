Next Article
SC tells authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters
Big update for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram: The Supreme Court has told local authorities to relocate stray dogs into shelters within 6-8 weeks.
The move comes amid growing tensions between people and street dogs—though not everyone's on board with the plan.
Controversy over the court's order
Some residents are relieved, hoping this makes neighborhoods safer, while animal activists worry that shelters don't have enough resources and that this could actually make things worse for both humans and dogs.
The order also requires shelters to handle sterilization, vaccinations, and set up a helpline for dog bite cases.
If anyone tries to block the move, the court says there could be serious consequences.