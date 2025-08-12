Amaravati to become a separate district in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati part of larger reorganization plan

This proposal is part of a larger plan to reorganize Andhra Pradesh's districts—from 26 up to 32, including new ones like Markapur and Gudur alongside Amaravati.

A cabinet sub-committee (set up on July 22) is looking at boundary tweaks and public feedback, with key ministers leading the charge.

Some areas from NTR district, like Jaggayyapeta and Nandigama, might also join the new Amaravati district if everything goes ahead.