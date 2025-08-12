Next Article
Amaravati to become a separate district in Andhra Pradesh
Big changes are coming to Andhra Pradesh—Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's government wants to turn Amaravati into a brand new district.
Right now, Amaravati is made up of 29 villages spread across three mandals in Guntur district.
The move aims to make local administration smoother as the area keeps growing.
Amaravati part of larger reorganization plan
This proposal is part of a larger plan to reorganize Andhra Pradesh's districts—from 26 up to 32, including new ones like Markapur and Gudur alongside Amaravati.
A cabinet sub-committee (set up on July 22) is looking at boundary tweaks and public feedback, with key ministers leading the charge.
Some areas from NTR district, like Jaggayyapeta and Nandigama, might also join the new Amaravati district if everything goes ahead.