SC rejects Bhupesh Baghel's plea against ED's PMLA powers
The Supreme Court has turned down ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's plea against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) having strong investigation rights under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The judges said these powers, including filing extra charge sheets, already have legal safeguards as confirmed in a 2022 ruling.
Court backs ED's ongoing investigations
This decision means the ED keeps its wide authority to dig into big money laundering cases—like the liquor scam linked to Baghel's time as CM.
The court stressed that if anyone feels these powers are misused, they should take it up with High Courts instead of asking for changes in the law itself.
For ongoing investigations across India, this ruling is significant—it essentially supports the ED's continued efforts.