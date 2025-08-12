Next Article
Indian Army can't reserve JAG seats for men: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has ruled that the Indian Army can't reserve most Judge Advocate General (JAG) spots for men and just a few for women.
Calling the old quota system "arbitrary" and unfair, the court told the government to pick candidates purely on merit—no more gender-based limits.
Recruitment process now fairer for all
This decision came after women who scored higher than some selected men were still left out because of quotas.
The court made it clear: if you qualify, your gender shouldn't hold you back.
This move pushes for real equality in Army legal jobs and opens more doors for women—making recruitment fairer for everyone.