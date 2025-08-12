Self-styled godman Asaram's bail extended yet again

Medical board to include 2 cardiologists, 1 neurologist

Asaram's lawyer noted that the Gujarat High Court had already stretched his bail until August 21, so Rajasthan followed up by extending it to August 29.

The medical board reviewing him must include two cardiologists and a neurologist who are professors.

For context: Asaram was first granted interim bail on medical grounds in January 2024 with strict conditions—like not meeting followers in groups—and his bail has been repeatedly extended since then.