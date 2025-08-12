Self-styled godman Asaram's bail extended yet again
Asaram, the self-styled godman serving a life sentence since 2018 for raping a minor, just got his interim bail extended by the Rajasthan High Court—again.
This is his third extension, and it's based on health reasons.
The court has ordered a detailed medical checkup at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital before making any further decisions.
Medical board to include 2 cardiologists, 1 neurologist
Asaram's lawyer noted that the Gujarat High Court had already stretched his bail until August 21, so Rajasthan followed up by extending it to August 29.
The medical board reviewing him must include two cardiologists and a neurologist who are professors.
For context: Asaram was first granted interim bail on medical grounds in January 2024 with strict conditions—like not meeting followers in groups—and his bail has been repeatedly extended since then.