Uttarakhand: Flash floods wreck last police station before China border
On August 5, 2024, a sudden cloudburst near Harsil in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand triggered flash floods and a mudslide that wrecked the last police station before the India-China border.
The nearby police residence was also destroyed.
About 20 officers had a close call—they heard the rumble and managed to get out just in time.
Flood sweeps through nearby village, army camp
The flood also swept through Dharali village, taking out houses and impacting an Army camp.
With roads blocked and bridges damaged, rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, and SDRF are working hard to help people out.
Local officials are keeping watch as more rain is expected soon—raising concerns about further landslides or flooding in this sensitive Himalayan area.