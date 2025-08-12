Next Article
Pune: 10 women dead, several injured in van-accident
A heartbreaking accident in Pune's Khed taluka on Monday left 10 women dead after a van carrying 41 devotees to Kundeshwar Temple lost control and plunged down a steep slope.
The group was traveling for the third Shravan Somwar.
PM Modi announces compensation
The crash, which happened around 1:30pm also injured 27 others—including kids. The driver survived but is in hospital.
Local police and villagers rushed to help right away. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ordered medical care for everyone hurt.
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured.