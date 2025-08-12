Mumbai's eastern waterfront revamp: From promenades to industrial leasing

The debate: Is leasing the best option?

MbPA is inviting bids for 28 properties along the stretch, with applications open until September 11.

But there's debate: some say leasing will boost jobs and infrastructure, while others worry Mumbai will lose out on much-needed green spaces.

As estate manager Girish Shirsat puts it, existing tenants make big changes tricky—leaving the city wondering what its future waterfront will really look like.