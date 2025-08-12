Mumbai's eastern waterfront revamp: From promenades to industrial leasing
Mumbai's plan to turn its eastern waterfront into a lively hangout spot has been shelved.
Instead, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) is leasing out 215 acres of this prime land for industrial and commercial use—a move set to bring in over ₹800 crore each year.
The original vision, first floated in 2018, was all about creating promenades and recreation zones from Colaba to Wadala.
The debate: Is leasing the best option?
MbPA is inviting bids for 28 properties along the stretch, with applications open until September 11.
But there's debate: some say leasing will boost jobs and infrastructure, while others worry Mumbai will lose out on much-needed green spaces.
As estate manager Girish Shirsat puts it, existing tenants make big changes tricky—leaving the city wondering what its future waterfront will really look like.