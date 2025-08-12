David Warner goes past Kohli's run tally in T20s: Stats 

Australian cricketing stalwart David Warner has surpassed Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. The milestone was achieved during a match between Warner's team, London Spirit, and Manchester Originals in England's The Hundred tournament. In the match, Warner scored an impressive 71 runs off just 51 balls with 12 fours and a six at a strike rate of over 139.

Career stats Warner's T20 stats As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has now raced to 13,545 runs in 419 T20 matches at an average of 36.80 and a strike rate of over 140. His tally includes eight centuries and 113 fifties with a best score of an unbeaten 135. This is Warner's first season in The Hundred tournament, where he is the leading run-scorer with a total of 150 runs in three matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of over 141.50 (50s: 2).

Kohli's record Who are the other top-run getters in T20 cricket? In comparison, Indian legend Kohli has scored 13,543 runs in 414 matches and 397 innings at an average of 41.92 and a strike rate of 134.67. His T20 record includes nine centuries and 105 fifties with a best score of an unbeaten 122. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (13,854), Alex Hales (13,814 ), Shoaib Malik (13,571) are now the only batters with most T20 runs than Warner.

Information Most fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket It must be noted Warner has the most fifty-plus scores in T20 history (121). He is also one of only two men with more than 100 half-centuries in the format. Warner leads the list (113), followed by Kohli (105).

Career highlights Warner's T20 career and recent achievements Warner retired from international cricket in June last year and was among the high-profile names to go unsold at the 2025 IPL mega-auction. However, he had a stellar season in the Big Bash League (BBL) where he led Sydney Thunder to the final and finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 405 runs in just 12 innings. Notably, Warner was a member of the Dubai Capitals team that won the ILT20 earlier this year.