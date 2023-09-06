Save the date! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha set their wedding day

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 06, 2023 | 12:27 pm 3 min read

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie knot on this date!

Are you ready to witness another star-studded celebrity wedding extravaganza? Bollywood sensation Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to embark on a new journey with a grand Punjabi wedding. The opulent affair is slated to take place at the picturesque Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, reportedly. If you're excited just like us, dive into the details of this high-profile wedding celebration.

Festivities and rituals will begin on this date

Per a Hindustan Times report, the much-anticipated wedding is scheduled to commence on September 17, against the backdrop of beautiful Udaipur in The Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas. Post-wedding rituals and festivities are slated to take place on September 23 and 24. "Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. The celebration will end on September 24," per the publication.

More than 50 VVIP guests will attend the wedding

Regarding the arrangement and security measures, HT quoted a source as saying, "As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements...a recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan." According to a report by India Today, preparations have been made to accommodate more than 200 guests, including over 50 VVIP guests. Additionally, the report indicated that a post-wedding reception will be hosted in Gurugram, Haryana.

This is how Chopra, Chadha's love story began!

Following the engagement announcement, a viral old interview featured Chopra stating that she would never consider marrying a "politician." Fate, however, had a different plan, as the Ishaqzaade actor fell in love with a politician after all! Meanwhile, Chopra and Chadha's love story began with a breakfast date, leading to their engagement in May. The actor mentioned that she was drawn to Chadha's sense of humor and demeanor.

When Chopra described her engagement as a 'dream come true'

Following their beautiful engagement ceremony in May, the actor took to Instagram to share a series of captivating images from the event, describing it as a "dream come true." The romance between Chopra and Chadha first stirred up dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted together at a Mumbai restaurant. Their appearances together continued to fuel speculation, including being seen at the airport together and attending an IPL match as a couple.

Rajasthan: A celeb-favorite wedding destination

Chopra and Chadha are not the first celebrities to choose Rajasthan as their wedding destination. Prior to them, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged vows at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer earlier this year, in February. Chopra's cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and beau Nick Jonas also tied the knot at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in 2018.

