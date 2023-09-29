Box office collection: 'Chandramukhi 2' opens big amid negative reviews

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Chandramukhi 2' opens big amid negative reviews

By Aikantik Bag 11:51 am Sep 29, 202311:51 am

'Chandramukhi 2' box office collection

Kangana Ranaut is a big name in Bollywood and Tamil cinema. After Thalaivii, the actor returned to South Indian cinema with Chandramukhi 2. This sequel was highly anticipated given the cult classic first installment featuring Rajinikanth. The movie registered a decent opening but received negative reviews from critics. The movie received mixed responses from viewers. At the box office, it is pitted against biggies.

2/3

Crucial weekend ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the P Vasu directorial earned Rs. 7.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. The makers will aim to maximize their collection over the weekend. The cast includes Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Lakshmi Menon, and Raadhika Sarathkumar, among others. The music is helmed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravani and the project is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

3/3

Twitter Post