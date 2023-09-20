Box office collection: 'Jawan' breaches Rs. 900 crore mark globally

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Jawan' breaches Rs. 900 crore mark globally

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 09:03 am 1 min read

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is currently the actor with Midas Touch. The King of Bollywood is on the anvil of becoming the only Indian actor with two Rs. 1,000 crore films in the same year. Yes, Jawan is showing no signs of slowing down and the actioner has surpassed the Rs. 900 crore mark globally. In India, it has breached the Rs. 500 crore mark.

Khan is on a record-breaking spree

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 14.18 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 508.06 crore in India. The movie is likely to cross the Rs. 1,000 crore mark by the upcoming weekend. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline