Happy birthday, Mahesh Bhatt: Revisiting director's critically acclaimed films

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 20, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Mahesh Bhatt's most acclaimed films

Mahesh Bhatt has woven tales that not only tugged at our heartstrings but also challenged societal norms and delved deep into the human psyche. He embarked on his directorial journey at 26 with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hai, and from there, he ascended to achieve unparalleled success in his filmmaking career. On his 75th birthday on Wednesday, we revisit some of his critically acclaimed films.

'Saaransh' (1984)

Saaransh is celebrated for two reasons—firstly, it stands as a testament to Bhatt's prowess as a filmmaker, and secondly, it marked the Bollywood debut of seasoned actor Anupam Kher. The heart-wrenching story follows an elderly couple who finds it difficult to survive after losing their son. Notably, this masterpiece became India's official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film that year.

'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin' (1991)

Bhatt's filmography is marked by both art-house creations and immensely successful commercial endeavors. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin—starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt—stands as an example that seamlessly bridges both these categories. Inspired by the 1934 Hollywood classic It Happened One Night, this movie is a must-watch in Bhatt's filmography because it amalgamates beautiful dialogues, melodious music, and breathtaking landscapes.

'Sadak' (1991)

It's highly unlikely that you've never heard of the 1991 Sadak, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja in the lead. Sadak's monumental success can be attributed to its stellar cast, gripping storyline, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as the film's antagonist. Sadak delves into the dark world of illegal prostitution in India and follows Ravi—a taxi driver—who unexpectedly falls in love with Pooja—a sex worker.

'Sir' (1993)

In 1993, Bhatt showcased his directorial finesse once more in Sir—featuring his daughter Pooja alongside Naseeruddin Shah. The narrative of Sir revolves around a lecturer who has devoted his life to his students after losing his son in a tragic gang war. Soon, he discovers that one of his pupils is the daughter of the very gangster responsible for his son's demise.

'Zakhm' (1998)

Reportedly inspired by Bhatt's own life experiences, Zakhm stands as one of the filmmaker's most lauded creations. Set against the backdrop of communal tensions, the narrative traces a Muslim woman grappling with the challenges of raising her children, born of a union with a Hindu man she could not wed legally. The film featured Ajay Devgn, Pooja, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sonali Bendre, and Kunal Kemmu.

